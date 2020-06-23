Airan Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore, up 25.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.91 crore in March 2020 up 25.56% from Rs. 12.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2020 up 9.96% from Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2020 down 11.99% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2019.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2019.

Airan shares closed at 13.60 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.80% returns over the last 6 months and -50.55% over the last 12 months.