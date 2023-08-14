Airan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.95 crore, up 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.95 crore in June 2023 up 10.74% from Rs. 18.92 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2023 up 27.78% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in June 2023 up 18.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2022.

Airan shares closed at 20.82 on August 11, 2023 (BSE)