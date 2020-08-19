Airan Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore, down 18.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.28 crore in June 2020 down 18.62% from Rs. 12.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2020 down 93.79% from Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2020 down 59.87% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2019.

Airan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2019.

Airan shares closed at 12.00 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.04% returns over the last 6 months and -39.39% over the last 12 months.