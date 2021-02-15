Airan Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore, up 21.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.87 crore in December 2020 up 21.84% from Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2020 up 63.88% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2020 down 3.02% from Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2019.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2019.

Airan shares closed at 18.90 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.92% returns over the last 6 months and 50.00% over the last 12 months.