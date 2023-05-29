Airan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Airan are:Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore in March 2023 up 0.62% from Rs. 25.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2023 down 16.3% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.43 crore in March 2023 down 26.52% from Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022.
Airan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.
|Airan shares closed at 16.55 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.65% returns over the last 6 months and -11.73% over the last 12 months.
|Airan
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.70
|26.40
|25.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.70
|26.40
|25.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.63
|11.74
|12.20
|Depreciation
|1.41
|1.32
|3.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.00
|9.51
|7.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.66
|3.83
|2.20
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.96
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.02
|4.79
|4.09
|Interest
|0.13
|0.26
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.89
|4.53
|4.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.89
|4.53
|4.00
|Tax
|1.03
|0.86
|0.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.86
|3.67
|3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.86
|3.67
|3.52
|Minority Interest
|-0.06
|-0.18
|-0.17
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2.80
|3.48
|3.35
|Equity Share Capital
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.29
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|--
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.22
|0.29
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|0.22
|--
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited