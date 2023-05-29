Airan Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.70 crore, up 0.62% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 25.70 26.40 25.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 25.70 26.40 25.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.63 11.74 12.20 Depreciation 1.41 1.32 3.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.00 9.51 7.83 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.66 3.83 2.20 Other Income 0.36 0.96 1.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.02 4.79 4.09 Interest 0.13 0.26 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.89 4.53 4.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.89 4.53 4.00 Tax 1.03 0.86 0.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.86 3.67 3.52 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.86 3.67 3.52 Minority Interest -0.06 -0.18 -0.17 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.80 3.48 3.35 Equity Share Capital 25.00 25.00 25.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 0.29 0.28 Diluted EPS 0.22 -- 0.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 0.29 0.28 Diluted EPS 0.22 -- 0.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited