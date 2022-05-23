Airan Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.54 crore, up 16.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.54 crore in March 2022 up 16.28% from Rs. 21.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022 up 33.79% from Rs. 2.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.39 crore in March 2022 up 49.6% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2021.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2021.

Airan shares closed at 19.30 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.93% returns over the last 6 months and -7.43% over the last 12 months.