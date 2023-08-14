Airan Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore, up 13.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.87 crore in June 2023 up 13.19% from Rs. 21.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in June 2023 up 14.28% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2023 up 13.5% from Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2022.

Airan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.13 in June 2022.

Airan shares closed at 21.00 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.03% returns over the last 6 months and 6.06% over the last 12 months.