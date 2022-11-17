Aimco Pesticide Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore, down 21.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.33% from Rs. 80.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2022 down 35.85% from Rs. 2.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in September 2022 down 23.38% from Rs. 4.62 crore in September 2021.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in September 2021.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 179.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 55.63% returns over the last 6 months and 75.80% over the last 12 months.