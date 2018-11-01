Aimco Pesticide Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 47.49 crore, up 88.15% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 47.49 crore in September 2018 up 88.15% from Rs. 25.24 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in September 2018 up 1.42% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.45 crore in September 2018 up 4.23% from Rs. 3.31 crore in September 2017.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2017.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 117.90 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given -32.03% returns over the last 6 months and -51.09% over the last 12 months.