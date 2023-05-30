Aimco Pesticide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, down 45.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in March 2023 down 45.96% from Rs. 76.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 291.76% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2023 down 182.75% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 130.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.42% over the last 12 months.