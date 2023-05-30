English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aimco Pesticide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, down 45.96% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in March 2023 down 45.96% from Rs. 76.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 291.76% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2023 down 182.75% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.

    Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 130.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.42% over the last 12 months.

    Aimco Pesticides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.4930.7976.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.4930.7976.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.9136.9154.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.521.050.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.70-16.054.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.763.602.71
    Depreciation0.921.110.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.936.389.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.85-2.213.51
    Other Income0.140.220.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-1.993.74
    Interest1.670.330.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.37-2.313.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.37-2.313.51
    Tax-1.63-0.561.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.75-1.762.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.75-1.762.48
    Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.95-1.842.58
    Diluted EPS-4.95-1.842.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.95-1.842.58
    Diluted EPS-4.95-1.842.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Aimco Pesticide #Aimco Pesticides #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:11 am