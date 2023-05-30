Aimco Pesticide Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore, down 45.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:
Net Sales at Rs 41.49 crore in March 2023 down 45.96% from Rs. 76.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 291.76% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2023 down 182.75% from Rs. 4.58 crore in March 2022.
Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 130.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.42% over the last 12 months.
|Aimco Pesticides
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|41.49
|30.79
|76.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|41.49
|30.79
|76.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|34.91
|36.91
|54.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.52
|1.05
|0.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.70
|-16.05
|4.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.76
|3.60
|2.71
|Depreciation
|0.92
|1.11
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.93
|6.38
|9.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.85
|-2.21
|3.51
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.22
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.71
|-1.99
|3.74
|Interest
|1.67
|0.33
|0.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.37
|-2.31
|3.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.37
|-2.31
|3.51
|Tax
|-1.63
|-0.56
|1.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.75
|-1.76
|2.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.75
|-1.76
|2.48
|Equity Share Capital
|9.58
|9.58
|9.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-1.84
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-1.84
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|-1.84
|2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|-1.84
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited