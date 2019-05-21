Aimco Pesticide Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.20 crore, up 137.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.20 crore in March 2019 up 137.23% from Rs. 24.11 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019 up 36.03% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2019 up 17.06% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2018.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 1.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2018.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 145.25 on May 20, 2019 (BSE) and has given 16.71% returns over the last 6 months and 6.96% over the last 12 months.