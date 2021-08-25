Aimco Pesticide Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.76 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.76 crore in June 2021 up 24.75% from Rs. 43.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2021 up 22.91% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021 down 18.03% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 1.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 103.20 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.31% returns over the last 6 months and 24.94% over the last 12 months.