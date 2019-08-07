Aimco Pesticide Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore, up 88.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.86 crore in June 2019 up 88.38% from Rs. 32.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2019 up 71.52% from Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2019 up 79.66% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2018.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in June 2018.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 82.50 on August 06, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.51% returns over the last 6 months and -40.39% over the last 12 months.