Aimco Pesticide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore, down 69.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore in December 2022 down 69.45% from Rs. 100.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 down 140.69% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 112.57% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021. Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 141.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.50% over the last 12 months.
Aimco Pesticides
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations30.7963.32100.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations30.7963.32100.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials36.9158.3277.70
Purchase of Traded Goods1.051.741.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.05-11.412.51
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.603.512.62
Depreciation1.111.070.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.388.139.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.211.976.54
Other Income0.220.51-0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.992.476.30
Interest0.330.180.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.312.295.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.312.295.95
Tax-0.560.561.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.761.744.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.761.744.32
Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.841.814.51
Diluted EPS-1.841.814.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.841.814.51
Diluted EPS-1.841.814.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

