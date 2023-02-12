Aimco Pesticide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore, down 69.45% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 30.79 63.32 100.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 30.79 63.32 100.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 36.91 58.32 77.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 1.74 1.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.05 -11.41 2.51 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.60 3.51 2.62 Depreciation 1.11 1.07 0.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.38 8.13 9.57 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.21 1.97 6.54 Other Income 0.22 0.51 -0.23 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.99 2.47 6.30 Interest 0.33 0.18 0.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.31 2.29 5.95 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.31 2.29 5.95 Tax -0.56 0.56 1.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.76 1.74 4.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.76 1.74 4.32 Equity Share Capital 9.58 9.58 9.58 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.84 1.81 4.51 Diluted EPS -1.84 1.81 4.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.84 1.81 4.51 Diluted EPS -1.84 1.81 4.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited