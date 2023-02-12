English
    Aimco Pesticide Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore, down 69.45% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore in December 2022 down 69.45% from Rs. 100.80 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in December 2022 down 140.69% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 down 112.57% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021.Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 141.95 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.50% over the last 12 months.
    Aimco Pesticides
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.7963.32100.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.7963.32100.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.9158.3277.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.051.741.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.05-11.412.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.603.512.62
    Depreciation1.111.070.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.388.139.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.211.976.54
    Other Income0.220.51-0.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.992.476.30
    Interest0.330.180.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.312.295.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.312.295.95
    Tax-0.560.561.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.761.744.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.761.744.32
    Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.841.814.51
    Diluted EPS-1.841.814.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.841.814.51
    Diluted EPS-1.841.814.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited