Aimco Pesticide Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 100.80 crore, up 170.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.80 crore in December 2021 up 170.27% from Rs. 37.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021 up 278.81% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021 up 165.15% from Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in December 2020.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 154.25 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 37.11% returns over the last 6 months and 65.24% over the last 12 months.