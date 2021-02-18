Aimco Pesticide Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore in December 2020 down 22.31% from Rs. 48.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 3.9% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 down 3.65% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2019.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 88.55 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.67% over the last 12 months.