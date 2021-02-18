MARKET NEWS

Aimco Pesticide Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore, down 22.31% Y-o-Y

February 18, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:

Net Sales at Rs 37.30 crore in December 2020 down 22.31% from Rs. 48.01 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020 down 3.9% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.64 crore in December 2020 down 3.65% from Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2019.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in December 2019.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 88.55 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.10% returns over the last 6 months and 2.67% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations37.3049.1848.01
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations37.3049.1848.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.6842.2239.06
Purchase of Traded Goods0.541.541.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.96-6.88-1.69
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.252.192.70
Depreciation0.550.550.65
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.045.615.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.193.951.08
Other Income0.900.701.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.094.652.09
Interest0.511.890.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.582.761.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.582.761.75
Tax0.440.730.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.142.021.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.142.021.19
Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.192.111.24
Diluted EPS1.192.111.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.192.111.24
Diluted EPS1.192.111.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 18, 2021 08:44 am

