Aimco Pesticide Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore, down 21.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 80.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2022 down 37.89% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 23.86% from Rs. 4.61 crore in September 2021.
Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2021. Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 197.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 79.83% returns over the last 6 months and 89.02% over the last 12 months.
Aimco Pesticides
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations63.3270.5880.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations63.3270.5880.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials58.3257.6153.95
Purchase of Traded Goods1.740.935.55
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.41-3.803.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.513.082.54
Depreciation1.100.970.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.167.999.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.913.804.63
Other Income0.510.24-0.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.414.043.98
Interest0.180.320.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.233.723.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.233.723.56
Tax0.561.010.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.682.712.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.682.712.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.682.712.70
Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.752.832.82
Diluted EPS1.752.832.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.752.832.82
Diluted EPS1.752.832.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022