Aimco Pesticide Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore, down 21.36% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:
Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 80.51 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2022 down 37.89% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 23.86% from Rs. 4.61 crore in September 2021.
Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2021.
|Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 197.90 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 79.83% returns over the last 6 months and 89.02% over the last 12 months.
|Aimco Pesticides
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|63.32
|70.58
|80.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|63.32
|70.58
|80.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.32
|57.61
|53.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.74
|0.93
|5.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.41
|-3.80
|3.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.51
|3.08
|2.54
|Depreciation
|1.10
|0.97
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.16
|7.99
|9.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.91
|3.80
|4.63
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.24
|-0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|4.04
|3.98
|Interest
|0.18
|0.32
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.23
|3.72
|3.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.23
|3.72
|3.56
|Tax
|0.56
|1.01
|0.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.68
|2.71
|2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.68
|2.71
|2.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.68
|2.71
|2.70
|Equity Share Capital
|9.58
|9.58
|9.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|2.83
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|2.83
|2.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.75
|2.83
|2.82
|Diluted EPS
|1.75
|2.83
|2.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited