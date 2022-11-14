Aimco Pesticide Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore, down 21.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.32 crore in September 2022 down 21.36% from Rs. 80.51 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2022 down 37.89% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 down 23.86% from Rs. 4.61 crore in September 2021.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.82 in September 2021.