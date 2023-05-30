Aimco Pesticide Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore, down 46.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore in March 2023 down 46.01% from Rs. 76.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 280.96% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2023 down 179.49% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 130.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.42% over the last 12 months.