    Aimco Pesticide Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore, down 46.01% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.51 crore in March 2023 down 46.01% from Rs. 76.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.75 crore in March 2023 down 280.96% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2023 down 179.49% from Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022.

    Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 130.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.31% returns over the last 6 months and 0.42% over the last 12 months.

    Aimco Pesticides
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.5130.7976.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.5130.7976.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.9136.9154.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.521.050.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.70-16.054.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.763.602.71
    Depreciation0.951.130.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.926.419.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.86-2.273.66
    Other Income0.150.220.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.71-2.053.89
    Interest1.670.330.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.38-2.383.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.38-2.383.66
    Tax-1.63-0.561.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.75-1.822.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.75-1.822.63
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.75-1.822.63
    Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.96-1.902.74
    Diluted EPS-4.96-1.902.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.96-1.902.74
    Diluted EPS-4.96-1.902.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:00 pm