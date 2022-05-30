Aimco Pesticide Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.88 crore, up 66.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.88 crore in March 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 up 248.26% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022 up 643.68% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

Aimco Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 127.05 on May 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.46% over the last 12 months.