    Aimco Pesticide Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.88 crore, up 66.84% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2022 / 07:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.88 crore in March 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 46.08 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2022 up 248.26% from Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in March 2022 up 643.68% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

    Aimco Pesticide EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

    Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 127.05 on May 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 29.38% returns over the last 6 months and 22.46% over the last 12 months.

    Aimco Pesticides
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.88100.8046.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.88100.8046.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.8277.7037.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.931.170.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.622.511.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.622.66
    Depreciation0.840.700.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.319.575.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.666.54-2.45
    Other Income0.23-0.231.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.896.30-1.43
    Interest0.240.360.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.665.95-2.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.665.95-2.17
    Tax1.031.63-0.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.634.32-1.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.634.32-1.77
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.634.32-1.77
    Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.744.51-1.85
    Diluted EPS2.744.51-1.85
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.744.51-1.85
    Diluted EPS2.744.51-1.85
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 30, 2022 06:53 pm
