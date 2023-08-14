Aimco Pesticide Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.92 crore, down 34.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.92 crore in June 2023 down 34.94% from Rs. 70.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 down 321.22% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2023 down 218.56% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2022.

Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 117.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.