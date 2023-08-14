English
    Aimco Pesticide Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 45.92 crore, down 34.94% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:

    Net Sales at Rs 45.92 crore in June 2023 down 34.94% from Rs. 70.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 down 321.22% from Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2023 down 218.56% from Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2022.

    Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 117.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.41% returns over the last 6 months and -24.00% over the last 12 months.

    Aimco Pesticides
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations45.9241.5170.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations45.9241.5170.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.5234.9157.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.520.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.37-0.70-3.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.743.763.08
    Depreciation1.030.950.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.616.927.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.35-4.863.80
    Other Income0.380.150.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.97-4.714.04
    Interest0.981.670.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.96-6.383.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.96-6.383.72
    Tax-1.96-1.631.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.99-4.752.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.99-4.752.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.99-4.752.71
    Equity Share Capital9.589.589.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.25-4.962.83
    Diluted EPS-6.25-4.962.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.25-4.962.83
    Diluted EPS-6.25-4.962.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

