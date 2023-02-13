Aimco Pesticide Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore, down 69.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore in December 2022 down 69.45% from Rs. 100.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 113.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021.