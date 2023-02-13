 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aimco Pesticide Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore, down 69.45% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore in December 2022 down 69.45% from Rs. 100.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 113.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021.

Aimco Pesticides
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.79 63.32 100.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.79 63.32 100.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.91 58.32 77.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.05 1.74 1.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.05 -11.41 2.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.60 3.51 2.62
Depreciation 1.13 1.10 0.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.41 8.16 9.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.27 1.91 6.54
Other Income 0.22 0.51 -0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.05 2.41 6.30
Interest 0.33 0.18 0.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.38 2.23 5.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.38 2.23 5.95
Tax -0.56 0.56 1.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.82 1.68 4.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.82 1.68 4.32
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.82 1.68 4.32
Equity Share Capital 9.58 9.58 9.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.90 1.75 4.51
Diluted EPS -1.90 1.75 4.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.90 1.75 4.51
Diluted EPS -1.90 1.75 4.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited