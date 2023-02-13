Aimco Pesticide Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore, down 69.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aimco Pesticides are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.79 crore in December 2022 down 69.45% from Rs. 100.80 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2022 down 142.15% from Rs. 4.32 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 113.14% from Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2021.
Aimco Pesticide shares closed at 141.25 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.69% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aimco Pesticides
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.79
|63.32
|100.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.79
|63.32
|100.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.91
|58.32
|77.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.05
|1.74
|1.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.05
|-11.41
|2.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.60
|3.51
|2.62
|Depreciation
|1.13
|1.10
|0.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.41
|8.16
|9.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.27
|1.91
|6.54
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.51
|-0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|2.41
|6.30
|Interest
|0.33
|0.18
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.38
|2.23
|5.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|2.23
|5.95
|Tax
|-0.56
|0.56
|1.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.82
|1.68
|4.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.82
|1.68
|4.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.82
|1.68
|4.32
|Equity Share Capital
|9.58
|9.58
|9.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|1.75
|4.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|1.75
|4.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.90
|1.75
|4.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.90
|1.75
|4.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited