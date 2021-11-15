AIH Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 4362.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in September 2021 up 4362.34% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 84.91% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

AIH EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in September 2020.

AIH shares closed at 22.75 on November 11, 2021 (BSE)