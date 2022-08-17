AIH Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 55.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 55.3% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 27.4% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

AIH EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2021.

AIH shares closed at 34.50 on July 11, 2022 (BSE)