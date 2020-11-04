172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aia-engineering-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-680-61-crore-up-9-05-y-o-y-6064371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIA Engineering Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 680.61 crore, up 9.05% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 680.61 crore in September 2020 up 9.05% from Rs. 624.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 143.12 crore in September 2020 down 36.68% from Rs. 226.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.24 crore in September 2020 down 15.39% from Rs. 253.21 crore in September 2019.

AIA Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 23.96 in September 2019.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,691.60 on November 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 0.85% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations658.19490.85603.89
Other Operating Income22.42--20.24
Total Income From Operations680.61490.85624.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials279.63186.97229.20
Purchase of Traded Goods6.1411.9529.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.21-0.1726.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.5024.7725.05
Depreciation22.6724.4621.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses201.29132.86174.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.58110.00118.63
Other Income20.9959.90113.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.57169.89231.70
Interest1.171.271.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax190.40168.63230.31
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax190.40168.63230.31
Tax47.2743.114.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities143.12125.52226.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period143.12125.52226.03
Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1713.3123.96
Diluted EPS15.1713.3123.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.1713.3123.96
Diluted EPS15.1713.3123.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 11:22 am

tags #AIA Engineering #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results

