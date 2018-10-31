AIA Engineering Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 717.60 crore, up 44.35% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 717.60 crore in September 2018 up 44.35% from Rs. 497.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.58 crore in September 2018 up 18.33% from Rs. 91.76 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 185.56 crore in September 2018 up 33.68% from Rs. 138.81 crore in September 2017.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 11.52 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.73 in September 2017.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,731.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 19.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.28% over the last 12 months.