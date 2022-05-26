 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIA Engineering Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 923.44 crore, up 42.88% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 923.44 crore in March 2022 up 42.88% from Rs. 646.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.53 crore in March 2022 up 71.59% from Rs. 91.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.08 crore in March 2022 up 59.13% from Rs. 143.96 crore in March 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.67 in March 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,875.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.48% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 910.10 836.39 636.45
Other Operating Income 13.34 -- 9.85
Total Income From Operations 923.44 836.39 646.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 479.09 479.75 290.15
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.64 3.89 5.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 44.54 -33.82 31.34
Power & Fuel 84.82 -- --
Employees Cost 26.25 25.77 24.03
Depreciation 20.71 24.24 21.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 115.09 207.76 175.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 149.30 128.80 98.03
Other Income 59.07 129.82 24.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.37 258.62 122.49
Interest -0.24 2.38 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 208.61 256.24 121.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 208.61 256.24 121.87
Tax 52.08 42.71 30.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 156.53 213.53 91.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 156.53 213.53 91.22
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.60 22.63 9.67
Diluted EPS 16.60 22.63 9.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.60 22.63 9.67
Diluted EPS 16.60 22.63 9.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
