AIA Engineering Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 646.30 crore, down 9.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 646.30 crore in March 2021 down 9.22% from Rs. 711.92 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.22 crore in March 2021 down 76.6% from Rs. 389.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.96 crore in March 2021 down 68.66% from Rs. 459.38 crore in March 2020.

AIA Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.67 in March 2021 from Rs. 41.33 in March 2020.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,943.15 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and 17.96% over the last 12 months.