AIA Engineering Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 711.92 crore, down 3.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 711.92 crore in March 2020 down 3.8% from Rs. 740.06 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 389.83 crore in March 2020 up 297.53% from Rs. 98.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 459.38 crore in March 2020 up 188.19% from Rs. 159.40 crore in March 2019.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 41.33 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.40 in March 2019.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,608.90 on June 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.99% over the last 12 months.