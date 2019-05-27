AIA Engineering Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 740.06 crore, up 9.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 740.06 crore in March 2019 up 9.81% from Rs. 673.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.06 crore in March 2019 down 54.46% from Rs. 215.35 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.40 crore in March 2019 down 43.34% from Rs. 281.31 crore in March 2018.

AIA Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.40 in March 2019 from Rs. 22.83 in March 2018.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,755.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.