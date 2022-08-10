 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIA Engineering Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.02 crore, up 38.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 897.02 crore in June 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 647.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.52 crore in June 2022 up 47.46% from Rs. 104.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.97 crore in June 2022 up 38.34% from Rs. 164.07 crore in June 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.04 in June 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,395.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 881.99 910.10 647.21
Other Operating Income 15.03 13.34 --
Total Income From Operations 897.02 923.44 647.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 491.72 479.09 355.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.29 3.64 1.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.15 44.54 -34.45
Power & Fuel 79.90 84.82 --
Employees Cost 26.90 26.25 25.58
Depreciation 20.35 20.71 23.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 110.95 115.09 175.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.05 149.30 99.69
Other Income 40.56 59.07 40.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 206.62 208.37 140.40
Interest 1.04 -0.24 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 205.58 208.61 139.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 205.58 208.61 139.68
Tax 52.06 52.08 35.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 153.52 156.53 104.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 153.52 156.53 104.11
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.28 16.60 11.04
Diluted EPS 16.28 16.60 11.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.28 16.60 11.04
Diluted EPS 16.28 16.60 11.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
