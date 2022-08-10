AIA Engineering Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.02 crore, up 38.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.02 crore in June 2022 up 38.6% from Rs. 647.21 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 153.52 crore in June 2022 up 47.46% from Rs. 104.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.97 crore in June 2022 up 38.34% from Rs. 164.07 crore in June 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.04 in June 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,395.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.