AIA Engineering Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 490.85 crore, down 18.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 490.85 crore in June 2020 down 18.49% from Rs. 602.16 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.52 crore in June 2020 up 50.49% from Rs. 83.41 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.35 crore in June 2020 up 30.24% from Rs. 149.22 crore in June 2019.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 13.31 in June 2020 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2019.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,660.20 on August 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.48% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.