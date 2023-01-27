English
    AIA Engineering Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 997.11 crore, up 19.22% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 997.11 crore in December 2022 up 19.22% from Rs. 836.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 355.13 crore in December 2022 up 66.31% from Rs. 213.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.97 crore in December 2022 up 67.56% from Rs. 282.86 crore in December 2021.

    AIA Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations980.211,066.09836.39
    Other Operating Income16.9017.07--
    Total Income From Operations997.111,083.15836.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials426.21579.31479.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.18--3.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.50-47.77-33.82
    Power & Fuel81.25101.93--
    Employees Cost27.3026.9625.77
    Depreciation23.9524.0824.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.42131.73207.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax268.30266.91128.80
    Other Income181.7249.59129.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax450.02316.50258.62
    Interest5.213.782.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax444.82312.72256.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax444.82312.72256.24
    Tax89.6979.2442.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities355.13233.48213.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period355.13233.48213.53
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.6524.7522.63
    Diluted EPS37.6524.7522.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.6524.7522.63
    Diluted EPS37.6524.7522.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited