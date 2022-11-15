AIA Engineering Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.66 crore, up 50.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.66 crore in September 2022 up 50.1% from Rs. 885.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.81 crore in September 2022 up 77.92% from Rs. 137.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.13 crore in September 2022 up 74.11% from Rs. 197.65 crore in September 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 25.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in September 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,593.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.06% over the last 12 months.