AIA Engineering Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.66 crore, up 50.1% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,328.66 crore in September 2022 up 50.1% from Rs. 885.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.81 crore in September 2022 up 77.92% from Rs. 137.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.13 crore in September 2022 up 74.11% from Rs. 197.65 crore in September 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 25.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in September 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,593.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.06% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,311.59 1,064.67 885.17
Other Operating Income 17.07 15.03 --
Total Income From Operations 1,328.66 1,079.70 885.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 584.24 529.95 428.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.47 -60.17 -34.97
Power & Fuel -85.12 85.12 --
Employees Cost 37.40 36.72 34.24
Depreciation 24.56 20.80 21.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 489.62 240.89 295.03
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.43 226.39 140.17
Other Income 32.14 20.64 35.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 319.57 247.02 175.90
Interest 3.87 1.09 0.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 315.70 245.93 175.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 315.70 245.93 175.09
Tax 70.79 54.47 37.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 244.91 191.47 137.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 244.91 191.47 137.99
Minority Interest -0.11 -1.00 -0.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 244.81 190.47 137.59
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.97 20.19 14.59
Diluted EPS -- 20.19 14.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.97 20.19 14.59
Diluted EPS -- 20.19 14.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

