    AIA Engineering Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,328.66 crore, up 50.1% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,328.66 crore in September 2022 up 50.1% from Rs. 885.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.81 crore in September 2022 up 77.92% from Rs. 137.59 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 344.13 crore in September 2022 up 74.11% from Rs. 197.65 crore in September 2021.

    AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 25.97 in September 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in September 2021.

    AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,593.55 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.54% returns over the last 6 months and 38.06% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,311.591,064.67885.17
    Other Operating Income17.0715.03--
    Total Income From Operations1,328.661,079.70885.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials584.24529.95428.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.47-60.17-34.97
    Power & Fuel-85.1285.12--
    Employees Cost37.4036.7234.24
    Depreciation24.5620.8021.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses489.62240.89295.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.43226.39140.17
    Other Income32.1420.6435.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax319.57247.02175.90
    Interest3.871.090.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax315.70245.93175.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax315.70245.93175.09
    Tax70.7954.4737.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities244.91191.47137.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period244.91191.47137.99
    Minority Interest-0.11-1.00-0.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates244.81190.47137.59
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.9720.1914.59
    Diluted EPS--20.1914.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.9720.1914.59
    Diluted EPS--20.1914.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am