you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:38 PM IST

AIA Engineering Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 740.61 crore, Up 32.45% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 740.61 crore in September 2018 Up 32.45% from Rs. 559.15 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.02 crore in September 2018 Up 39.9% from Rs. 86.51 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.00 crore in September 2018 Up 46.17% from Rs. 134.09 crore in September 2017.
AIA Engineering EPS has Increased to Rs. 12.83 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.17 in September 2017.
AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,731.10 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given 19.89% returns over the last 6 months and 25.28% over the last 12 months.
AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 715.28 690.94 542.94
Other Operating Income 25.34 24.29 16.20
Total Income From Operations 740.61 715.23 559.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.38 334.38 227.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.69 -47.85 -12.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.97 30.83 28.48
Depreciation 18.05 16.55 15.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 254.15 242.29 202.85
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.76 139.03 96.45
Other Income 48.20 20.17 21.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.95 159.20 118.13
Interest 1.70 1.83 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.25 157.37 116.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 176.25 157.37 116.55
Tax 54.74 52.55 29.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.51 104.81 86.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.51 104.81 86.64
Minority Interest -0.49 0.23 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.02 105.04 86.51
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17
Diluted EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17
Diluted EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:35 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results

