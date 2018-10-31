AIA Engineering Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 740.61 crore, Up 32.45% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 715.28 690.94 542.94 Other Operating Income 25.34 24.29 16.20 Total Income From Operations 740.61 715.23 559.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 354.38 334.38 227.98 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.69 -47.85 -12.57 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 30.97 30.83 28.48 Depreciation 18.05 16.55 15.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.15 242.29 202.85 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.76 139.03 96.45 Other Income 48.20 20.17 21.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 177.95 159.20 118.13 Interest 1.70 1.83 1.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 176.25 157.37 116.55 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 176.25 157.37 116.55 Tax 54.74 52.55 29.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.51 104.81 86.64 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.51 104.81 86.64 Minority Interest -0.49 0.23 -0.14 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.02 105.04 86.51 Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17 Diluted EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17 Diluted EPS 12.83 11.14 9.17 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited