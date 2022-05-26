 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIA Engineering Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,093.34 crore, up 27.11% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,093.34 crore in March 2022 up 27.11% from Rs. 860.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 194.61 crore in March 2022 up 45.49% from Rs. 133.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 264.68 crore in March 2022 up 37.51% from Rs. 192.48 crore in March 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 20.63 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.18 in March 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,875.45 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -3.48% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,079.99 848.10 850.32
Other Operating Income 13.34 -- 9.85
Total Income From Operations 1,093.34 848.10 860.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 518.59 536.97 304.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -44.98 -216.24 99.77
Power & Fuel 88.30 -- --
Employees Cost 35.80 35.48 32.55
Depreciation 21.29 24.91 22.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 269.70 330.70 254.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 204.64 136.28 147.20
Other Income 38.75 42.30 23.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.39 178.59 170.44
Interest -0.21 2.52 0.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 243.60 176.07 169.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 243.60 176.07 169.75
Tax 49.57 37.56 36.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 194.02 138.51 133.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 194.02 138.51 133.13
Minority Interest 0.59 -0.36 0.63
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 194.61 138.16 133.76
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.63 14.65 14.18
Diluted EPS 20.63 14.65 14.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.63 14.65 14.18
Diluted EPS 20.63 14.65 14.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
