AIA Engineering Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 887.22 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 887.22 crore in March 2019 up 19.27% from Rs. 743.85 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.81 crore in March 2019 up 2.67% from Rs. 151.75 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.89 crore in March 2019 down 0.56% from Rs. 216.09 crore in March 2018.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.52 in March 2019 from Rs. 16.14 in March 2018.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,755.35 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.11% returns over the last 6 months and 12.52% over the last 12 months.