AIA Engineering Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,239.59 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,239.59 crore in June 2023 up 14.81% from Rs. 1,079.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 272.34 crore in June 2023 up 42.98% from Rs. 190.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.55 crore in June 2023 up 50.31% from Rs. 267.82 crore in June 2022.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 28.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.19 in June 2022.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 3,464.55 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.23% returns over the last 6 months and 38.84% over the last 12 months.