AIA Engineering Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,079.70 crore, up 45.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,079.70 crore in June 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 739.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.47 crore in June 2022 up 27.55% from Rs. 149.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.82 crore in June 2022 up 26.68% from Rs. 211.42 crore in June 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 20.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,395.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.