AIA Engineering Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,079.70 crore, up 45.92% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,079.70 crore in June 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 739.94 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.47 crore in June 2022 up 27.55% from Rs. 149.33 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.82 crore in June 2022 up 26.68% from Rs. 211.42 crore in June 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 20.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,395.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,064.67 1,079.99 739.94
Other Operating Income 15.03 13.34 --
Total Income From Operations 1,079.70 1,093.34 739.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 529.95 518.59 357.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -60.17 -44.98 -75.08
Power & Fuel 85.12 88.30 --
Employees Cost 36.72 35.80 33.85
Depreciation 20.80 21.29 24.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 240.89 269.70 251.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.39 204.64 147.73
Other Income 20.64 38.75 39.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 247.02 243.39 187.25
Interest 1.09 -0.21 0.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 245.93 243.60 186.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 245.93 243.60 186.51
Tax 54.47 49.57 37.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 191.47 194.02 149.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 191.47 194.02 149.10
Minority Interest -1.00 0.59 0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 190.47 194.61 149.33
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.19 20.63 15.83
Diluted EPS 20.19 20.63 15.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.19 20.63 15.83
Diluted EPS 20.19 20.63 15.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
