    AIA Engineering Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,079.70 crore, up 45.92% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,079.70 crore in June 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 739.94 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 190.47 crore in June 2022 up 27.55% from Rs. 149.33 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 267.82 crore in June 2022 up 26.68% from Rs. 211.42 crore in June 2021.

    AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 20.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.83 in June 2021.

    AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,395.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 26.23% returns over the last 6 months and 21.97% over the last 12 months.

    AIA Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,064.671,079.99739.94
    Other Operating Income15.0313.34--
    Total Income From Operations1,079.701,093.34739.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials529.95518.59357.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-60.17-44.98-75.08
    Power & Fuel85.1288.30--
    Employees Cost36.7235.8033.85
    Depreciation20.8021.2924.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses240.89269.70251.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.39204.64147.73
    Other Income20.6438.7539.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.02243.39187.25
    Interest1.09-0.210.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax245.93243.60186.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax245.93243.60186.51
    Tax54.4749.5737.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities191.47194.02149.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period191.47194.02149.10
    Minority Interest-1.000.590.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates190.47194.61149.33
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1920.6315.83
    Diluted EPS20.1920.6315.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.1920.6315.83
    Diluted EPS20.1920.6315.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
