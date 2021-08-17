AIA Engineering Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 739.94 crore, up 27.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 739.94 crore in June 2021 up 27.5% from Rs. 580.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 149.33 crore in June 2021 up 15.52% from Rs. 129.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.42 crore in June 2021 up 6.65% from Rs. 198.24 crore in June 2020.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 15.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.71 in June 2020.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,007.60 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.96% returns over the last 6 months and 19.98% over the last 12 months.