AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.85 crore, up 44.66% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,226.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.66% from Rs. 848.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.46 crore in December 2022 up 155.12% from Rs. 138.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.68 crore in December 2022 up 137.68% from Rs. 203.50 crore in December 2021.

AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,209.95 1,311.59 848.10
Other Operating Income 16.90 17.07 --
Total Income From Operations 1,226.85 1,328.66 848.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 409.79 584.24 536.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 33.75 -9.47 -216.24
Power & Fuel 84.03 -85.12 --
Employees Cost 37.85 37.40 35.48
Depreciation 24.44 24.56 24.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 295.72 489.62 330.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 341.29 287.43 136.28
Other Income 117.95 32.14 42.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 459.24 319.57 178.59
Interest 5.24 3.87 2.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 453.99 315.70 176.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 453.99 315.70 176.07
Tax 101.53 70.79 37.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 352.47 244.91 138.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 352.47 244.91 138.51
Minority Interest 0.00 -0.11 -0.36
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 352.46 244.81 138.16
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.37 25.97 14.65
Diluted EPS 37.37 -- 14.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 37.37 25.97 14.65
Diluted EPS 37.37 -- 14.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited