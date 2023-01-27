AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.85 crore, up 44.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,226.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.66% from Rs. 848.10 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.46 crore in December 2022 up 155.12% from Rs. 138.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.68 crore in December 2022 up 137.68% from Rs. 203.50 crore in December 2021.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 37.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.65 in December 2021.

Read More