    AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,226.85 crore, up 44.66% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,226.85 crore in December 2022 up 44.66% from Rs. 848.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.46 crore in December 2022 up 155.12% from Rs. 138.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 483.68 crore in December 2022 up 137.68% from Rs. 203.50 crore in December 2021.

    AIA Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,209.951,311.59848.10
    Other Operating Income16.9017.07--
    Total Income From Operations1,226.851,328.66848.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials409.79584.24536.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.75-9.47-216.24
    Power & Fuel84.03-85.12--
    Employees Cost37.8537.4035.48
    Depreciation24.4424.5624.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses295.72489.62330.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax341.29287.43136.28
    Other Income117.9532.1442.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax459.24319.57178.59
    Interest5.243.872.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax453.99315.70176.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax453.99315.70176.07
    Tax101.5370.7937.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities352.47244.91138.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period352.47244.91138.51
    Minority Interest0.00-0.11-0.36
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates352.46244.81138.16
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3725.9714.65
    Diluted EPS37.37--14.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS37.3725.9714.65
    Diluted EPS37.37--14.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
