AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 848.10 crore, up 21.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 848.10 crore in December 2021 up 21.39% from Rs. 698.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 138.16 crore in December 2021 down 13.18% from Rs. 159.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.50 crore in December 2021 down 8.21% from Rs. 221.69 crore in December 2020.

AIA Engineering EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 16.87 in December 2020.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,868.95 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.88% returns over the last 6 months and -5.73% over the last 12 months.