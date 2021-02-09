MARKET NEWS

AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 698.65 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 11:17 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 698.65 crore in December 2020 up 0.66% from Rs. 694.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.12 crore in December 2020 up 1.94% from Rs. 156.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.69 crore in December 2020 up 1.3% from Rs. 218.84 crore in December 2019.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.55 in December 2019.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,978.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months and 3.12% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations687.14719.89670.91
Other Operating Income11.5122.4423.18
Total Income From Operations698.65742.32694.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials312.91296.39269.03
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-74.55-45.34-35.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.4333.3733.67
Depreciation23.0423.3225.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses253.61267.62254.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.22166.96147.67
Other Income49.4324.7745.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.65191.73193.65
Interest0.951.251.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax197.70190.48192.38
Exceptional Items3.69-3.69--
P/L Before Tax201.39186.79192.38
Tax41.5943.3436.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities159.80143.45156.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period159.80143.45156.36
Minority Interest-0.670.52-0.27
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates159.12143.97156.09
Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.8715.2616.55
Diluted EPS16.8715.2616.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.8715.2616.55
Diluted EPS16.8715.2616.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#AIA Engineering #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:00 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

