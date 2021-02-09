AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 698.65 crore, up 0.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.65 crore in December 2020 up 0.66% from Rs. 694.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.12 crore in December 2020 up 1.94% from Rs. 156.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.69 crore in December 2020 up 1.3% from Rs. 218.84 crore in December 2019.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.87 in December 2020 from Rs. 16.55 in December 2019.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,978.70 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 19.18% returns over the last 6 months and 3.12% over the last 12 months.