AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 694.09 crore, down 4.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.09 crore in December 2019 down 4.45% from Rs. 726.44 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.09 crore in December 2019 up 21.04% from Rs. 128.96 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.84 crore in December 2019 up 12.71% from Rs. 194.16 crore in December 2018.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 16.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 13.67 in December 2018.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,769.25 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 5.61% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.